Days after crash, injured man found alive in truck in creek under I-94 bridge

Burns Harbor Fire Department and Indiana State Police responded after two men on Dec. 26, 2023, found a man alive in a crashed truck under an I-94 bridge for Salt Creek near Portage, Indiana. (Provided Photo from Video/Indiana Department of Transportation)

PORTAGE, Ind. (WISH) — Two men scouting fishing locations on Tuesday afternoon found a mangled truck in a creek below an interstate bridge, and the severely injured man inside told them he’d crashed nearly a week ago.

Burns Harbor fire crews rescued the South Bend man who is in his 20s from the mangled truck, and he was airlifted with potentially life-threatening injuries to South Bend’s Memorial Hospital, an Indiana State Police spokesman said. The man’s name was not immediately available.

“One more day and he probably wouldn’t have made it,” said Mario Garcia, of Hobart, one of the two men who found the man.

Garcia and Nivardo Delatorre, of Portage, found the man about 3:45 p.m. and called the Portage County dispatch center. The truck was under the Salt Creek bridge for I-94, about a mile east of the Portage exit, said Sgt. Glen Fifield of the state police. The bridge is in a wooded area between exits for U.S. 20 and State Road 249 in northwest Indiana.

Garcia and Delatorre, in a Tuesday night news conference with Fifield, say while surveying the creek they caught a reflection of the mangled truck and decided to investigate. They pulled back an airbag and saw the man sitting up in the vehicle and spoke to him. He then turned his head toward them, and that’s when they called authorities.

Fifield says the man in the truck told the two men that he’d crashed “a couple days ago or potentially last week but he could not reach his cellphone to call for help.”

But, Garcia says, the man told them he’d been there “since last Wednesday.” He told them he’d tried “yelling and screaming,” but no one heard him. Tightly trapped in the wrecked truck, Garcia says, the man told them he’d nearly lost all hope.

Garcia said, “He had to survive just on his youth and God’s help there.”

“One more day and he probably wouldn’t have made it,” he added, and the state police spokesman agreed.

Fifield said, “It’s going to take some time for him to heal.”

Both cited the recently warmer-than-normal temperatures for helping to keep the man alive so long after the crash.

Fifield says the man had not been reported missing.

Salt Creek on Tuesday at the bridge was about 30 feet across and a couple of feet deep, the state police spokesman and the two men say. Fifield adds that the crashed truck was not visible to anyone standing on the bridge.

Fifield said a guardrail separates the road from the drop to the creek, and the man in the truck would have left the westbound interstate lanes and drove in a grassy shoulder for a length of time before going airborne, rolling the vehicle several times, crossing the creek and then rolling under the bridge. State police had no reports of a recent crash in that area.