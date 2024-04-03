Disaster outreach centers opening Wednesday in Selma and Winchester

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two Disaster Loan Outreach Centers will open Wednesday to help Hoosiers affected by the March 14 tornadoes in Delaware and Randolph counties.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Small Business Administration are setting up the outreach centers. They say anyone with storm damage can get their questions answered about resources to help them recover and rebuild.

One center is in Delaware County at the American Legion in Selma and the other is at the Randolph County Government Building in Winchester.

Both locations will be open Wednesday from 12 – 6 p.m.

After that, they will be open Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Loan assistance available

As a result of the state’s disaster declaration, businesses and residents in Delaware and Randolph Counties can apply for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Workers from the SBA will be available at the outreach centers in Selma and Winchester to help Hoosiers navigate the loan application process. Applicants may apply online at sba.gov/disaster, by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955, or by email at disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

The filing deadline to return applications for property damage is May 28, 2024. The deadline to

return economic injury applications is Dec. 30, 2024.

Uninsured residents, or those denied benefits by the U.S. SBA, may apply for benefits through the Indiana State Disaster Recovery Fund.

IDHS officials on site will be able to walk those qualifying residents through the application process for the SDRF, which can provide up to $10,000 to address a variety of recovery needs.