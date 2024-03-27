2 separate tornadoes hit Selma, Winchester, weather service now says

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The National Weather Service at Indianapolis confirmed Wednesday that two separate tornadoes hit Selma and Winchester on March 14.

The weather service had initially said one tornado hit both communities.

A short-lived EF-2 first hit Selma with maximum winds of 120 mph, the weather service says. The tornado touched down at 7:34 p.m. EDT, only a few miles east of Ball State University in Muncie. It tracked for nearly 4½ miles into Selma before lifting near Parker City.

Once the Selma tornado lifted, roughly a six mile break happened before the Winchester EF-3 touched down with maximum gusts of 165 mph. The tornado was the strongest to hit Randolph County since March 10, 1986.

The Winchester tornado tracked for over 40 miles into Darke County, Ohio.

In Winchester, no one died 38 people were injured.

As Indiana approaches the end of the first quarter of 2024, Indiana is on an above-average pace with tornadoes this year. Due to the two separate tornadoes being confirmed, not only does it bring March 14’s state total to four twisters, but the state’s 2024 total is now at six.

Three of Indiana’s six tornadoes so far in 2024 have happened were strong, with a rating of EF-2 or higher, meaning gusts of 111 mph or more.

