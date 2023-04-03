Donations, volunteers welcome following Sullivan County tornado

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WISH) — Seventeen tornadoes touched down Friday night in Indiana, including an EF3 tornado that caused widespread destruction and took three lives in Sullivan County.

Donations of food, supplies, and time are welcome, according to Sullivan Sheriff Jason Bobbitt.

How to donate

Several local agencies have combined resources to collect donations for those impacted by the tornado.

The following items are being accepted:

Non-perishable food items

Gatorade and other sports drinks

Feminine hygiene products

Baby wipes

Storage bins

Cleaning supplies

Paper products — toilet paper, tissues, paper plates

Plastic cutlery

Clothing donations are not needed, Bobbitt says.

Donations can be dropped off at the Sullivan Civic Center, located at 344 N. Main Street in Sullivan. These items are being distributed at the civic center.

Those looking to donate money to people affected by the Sullivan tornado can make a donation through the Wabash Valley Community Foundation.

How to volunteer

Hoosiers are also welcome to donate time and resources, but Sullivan County officials are asking people not to come on their own and instead to coordinate with Sullivan County Emergency Operations by calling 812-268-6357, ext. 1.

Shelter and resources

Anyone impacted by the tornado and severe storms can stop by the American Red Cross shelter at Abundant Grace, 761 State Road 154 in Sullivan.

The American Red Cross, the Salvation Army, and other nonprofit organizations are offering food at this location.

