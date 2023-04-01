Search
7 tornadoes confirmed from Friday night storms

by: Ryan Morse
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has confirmed 7 tornadoes from storms on Friday night. Full storm tracks have yet to be released.

The strongest tornado was an EF3 in Sullivan county that had maximum winds of 155 mph.

Two other tornadoes were confirmed in Johnson county. An EF2 struck Whiteland with maximum winds of 135 mph. Just south of Bargersville, an EF0 was confirmed with maximum winds of 85 mph.

Storm survey teams will continue to gather data on these full tracks. We will also have to wait and see if they confirm any other tornadoes in what was an active Friday night of weather.

4 more tornadoes have been confirmed in Howard and Clinton counties.

Clinton Co: EF1 w/ peak winds at 110mph

SW Howard Co; 2 EF0 tornadoes w/ peak winds at 80mph

SE Howard Co: EF1 w/peak winds at 110mph

