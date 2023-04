‘Eyes in the storm’: A gallery of the Indiana storm damage

Storm damage shown April 1, 2023, in Whiteland, Indiana. (WISH Photos/Adam Pinsker) Footage of the tornado that touched down in Sullivan County.

(Video Provided/Elizabeth Skaggs) Photos of the tornado that cut through Sullivan.

(Photos Provided/Patrick Hattabaugh) Damage in Whiteland.

(WISH Photos/Adam Pinsker) Damage in Whiteland.

(WISH Photo/Tahj Reeves) Storm damage seen in Howard County. No injuries were reported.

(Provided Photo/Reginna Haworth) Damage in Whiteland.

(WISH Photos/Reece Lindquist) Damage seen in downtown Martinsville.

(WISH Photo/Andrew Chernoff) Damage in a neighborhood in Whiteland. Residents are reporting no electricity and no running water.

(WISH Photos/Jason Ronimous)

Originally tweeted by Jason Ronimous (@jwronimous) on April 1, 2023.

Roofs were torn from houses and barns on Highway 19 between Kokomo and Tipton.

(WISH Photos/Drew Schuller)

Storm damage in McCormick’s Creek State Park, thirty minutes southwest of Martinsville near Bloomington.

(Photos Provided/Indiana State Police Bloomington District)

Power lines and trees downed in Ft. Wayne.

(Photos provided/Kevin Mullett via Twitter)

Gusts of wind overturned semis on I-65, leaving trucks and trees scattered across the highway.

(Video Provided/Saray Rodriguez via Facebook)

Martinsville Storm Damage (WISH Photos/Kyle Fisher) Martinsville Storm Damage (WISH Photos/Kyle Fisher) Martinsville Storm Damage (WISH Photos/Kyle Fisher)

You can share storm photos and videos you have taken at News 8 at newsdesk@wishtv.com. In the email, include your name so we can credit you for taking and sharing the images, and give us information on how we can contact you.