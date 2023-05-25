Farmland volunteer firefighter dies, 1 critical in crash while responding to fire

FARMLAND, Ind. (WISH) — A Farmland volunteer firefighter died Thursday morning while responding to a barn fire in Randolph County.

Kyle T. Osgood, assistant chief of the Farmland Volunteer Fire Department was driving a tanker truck on 1000 West and County Road 400 North when the single-vehicle crash occurred, according to a release from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.

DHS said the vehicle approached an S-curve and rolled over on top of 31-year-old Osgood and 19-year-old Zachary Lee. At around 6:30 a.m. Osgood was found pinned under the truck and pronounced dead at the scene. Lee was flown to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne in critical condition.

Randolph Co. Sheriff Art Moystner told News 8 that Lee has since been taken to Parkland Hospital with “very, very serious injuries.” Moystner also says the investigation into the firetruck crash has been handed over to the Indiana State Police Pendleton Post.

According to DHS, Osgood and his family have a rich tradition in the Farmland Volunteer Fire Department, with his grandfather previously serving as fire chief.

Farmland is about 15 miles east of Muncie.