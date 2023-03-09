Florida teen honors Indiana State trooper that died while on duty

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The death of Indiana State Master Trooper James Bailey has made an impact across state lines.

Zechariah Cartledge, 14, lives in Florida and started the Running 4 Heroes organization four years ago. When he discovered Bailey died Friday while attempting to de-escalate a police chase in DeKalb County, Cartledge said it was time to add another mile under his belt.

“I run a mile for every fallen first responder that dies in the line of duty in the United States,” explained the eighth grader.

Cartledge has run more than 1,400 miles in the past four years for the organization.

“We want to make sure that the whole family and the department knows that we’re here for them,” he said. “We hope that the run gave them a little bit of appreciation from here in Florida for their loss and we will continue to help them anyway possible.”

While he runs, Cartledge carries a flag with a single blue line that represents first responders. He plans to send the flag to Bailey’s family, along with handwritten notes.

The Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation has established an official memorial fund to honor Master Trooper James Bailey.

Donations can be made online under the “Master Trooper Bailey” section on the website and via Venmo by sending them to @Indiana-fallen-heroes.

Visitation for Bailey is Friday in Auburn, with funeral service and burial to follow on Saturday.