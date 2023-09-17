Former Colts player missing after mother found dead in near Illinois home

MAYWOOD, Ill. (WISH) — Former Indianapolis Colts player Sergio Brown is missing after his mother, Myrtle, was found dead near her home on Saturday, according to a police statement to multiple media outlets.

Myrtle’s death is being reported as a homicide investigation.

A social media post by one of Myrtle Brown’s relatives Saturday evening confirmed she was found dead.

Maywood police are asking anyone with information on Sergio’s location to contact them at 708-368-4131.

Earlier Saturday morning, Sergio’s brother posted on social media to say both his mother and brother were missing.

Sergio Brown played for the Colts from September 2012 until signing on with the Jacksonville Jaguars in March 2015.

Maywood is a suburb of the Chicago metropolitan area.

News 8 has reached out to the Maywood Police Department for further information.