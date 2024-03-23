Fort Wayne man in life-threatening condition after moped crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A Fort Wayne man is in life-threatening condition after a moped crash on Saturday afternoon, according to the Fort Wayne Police Department.

At 1:03 p.m. Saturday, officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to a report of a crash at the intersection of Hoagland Avenue and West Taber Street. That is a residential area. After officers arrived to the location, they found an adult male on the ground next to a Jeep. The man was determined to be in life-threatening condition and was taken to a local hospital, where he remains in life-threatening condition.

Investigators believe the man was driving a moped northbound on Hoagland Avenue, and the Jeep, driven by a juvenile male, was stopped at the stop sign westbound on West Taber Street. Investigators have not yet uncovered the order of events or what transpired, but the Jeep made a southbound turn onto Hoagland Avenue, and it is believed the moped driver lost control of the moped, crashed, and both the moped and driver slid towards and possibly against the Jeep.

It will be determined by investigators if the moped or driver ever made contact with the Jeep. Investigators are also hoping to establish the reason for the moped driver losing control. The juvenile driver of the Jeep was uninjured.

FWPD crash investigators are taking measurements, analyzing tire marks and skid marks, and more. They are going door to door in search of any homes or businesses that may have surveillance video. The FWPD Air Support Unit is also taking measurements and documenting the scene from above.

This incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.