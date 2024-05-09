WISH-TV contributor: Don’t forget what people gave up for right to vote

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As the United States gears up for another presidential election, the evolution of voting rights in America takes centerstage.

In a recent discussion with WISH-TV contributor Emil Ekiyor, the focus turned to the trends in minority voter turnout.

Research conducted at Indiana University-Bloomington ahead of the 2016 presidential election revealed a correlation: the turnout of minority groups is linked to the diversity of a district. However, the ethnicity of the candidate appears to have less significance compared to their ability to mobilize voters.

With nearly two election cycles passed since the research, a question becomes central: Does this trend persist?

Ekiyor emphasized the importance of turning out to vote, regardless of ethnicity, age, or socioeconomic status.

“We see today, with social media and different forms of communication, candidates are finding ways to reach people. There’s so much more access to communities; there’s so much more access to people and people have more ways to engage candidates today,” Ekiyor said.

With the 60th anniversary of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 approaching in August 2025, reflections on its impact will be coming into focus as well. The federal law is considered one of the most influential pieces of civil rights legislation in U.S. history, and significantly bolstered Black voter turnout in its initial years.