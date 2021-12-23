Indiana News

Fort Wayne mother arrested following death of 9-year-old

by: Jacey Crawford
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A Fort Wayne woman was arrested Thursday in connection with the death of 9-year-old Elijah Ross earlier this month, police said.

Jenna Miller, 36, faces preliminary charges of neglect of a dependent causing death, neglect of a dependent with failure to render medical aid and 2 counts of neglect of a dependent. Miller is the Ross’s biological mother, police said.

On Tuesday, Alesha Miller, 30, was also arrested in connection with the boy’s death. She faces charges of aggravated battery resulting in death, neglect of a dependent resulting in death and 2 counts of neglect of a dependent. Police said Alesha Miller is the the Ross’s stepmother.

Ross was found dead on Dec. 18. in the 800 block of Putnam Street in Fort Wayne.

