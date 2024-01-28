Search
Fort Wayne WWII Vet celebrates 104th birthday; living center requests birthday cards

by: Michaela Springer
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A World War II Veteran living in Fort Wayne celebrated a very special birthday with the help of hundreds of people from all around.

Harrison Hull turned 104 on Saturday.

In preparation for Hull’s special day, workers at Kingston Residence of Fort Wayne petitioned the public on social media to send Hull birthday cards so they could “shower Harrison with love and well wishes.”

The living center told News 8 that as of Saturday, Hull received almost 200 birthday cards.

Along with the well wishes, Hull’s birthday celebration included a cake, good company, and a very big root beer float – Harrison’s favorite treat.

Though Hull’s birthday has passed, it isn’t too late to send a belated birthday card. The living center says cards and letters can be mailed to Hull at this address:

7515 Winchester Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46819

