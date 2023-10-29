Indiana woman celebrates 108th birthday, receives around 650 birthday cards

UNION CITY, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana woman celebrated her 108th birthday on Saturday, and it was made even more exciting by people from all over the world sending hundreds of birthday cards.

Inez Clevenger turned 108 years old on Saturday. The Heritage Assisted Living facility in Union City says she received around 650 birthday cards after the facility asked people to wish her a happy birthday by sending her cards last week.

The facility posted a birthday card update on social media, thanking everyone who helped make her day special.

The post read, “We would like to wish Inez a Happy 108th Birthday We would also like to thank everyone who helped make her day special – Inez received approximately 650 birthday cards from all over the world, several news stations, newspapers did a story on her, visits from family and friends, Sign Dreamers of East Central Indiana made her a birthday sign, KISS-TV made Inez a video of students and teachers wishing Inez a Happy Birthday and Angela Massengill for decorating her tables as well as our staff for helping make her day extra special “

The facility also said kids sang “Happy Birthday” and read a poem to Inez.

Inez’s family sent News 8 photos from her big birthday bash. They said she was able to celebrate with a party that included her grandsons, family, friends, a dog, and of course, with well wishes from all over.