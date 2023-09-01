Glenbrook Square mall shooting leaves man injured

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A man was injured in a Friday shooting at the Glenbrook Square mall in Fort Wayne, police say.

At 12:10 p.m. Friday, officers responded to reports of a shooting at the large mall at 4201 Coldwater Road.

The man called police stating he had been shot in the leg. Dispatch received several more calls from patrons and mall security about gunfire being heard in the mall near a fountain.

The was stable when taken to a local hospital. No one else was injured.

Fort Wayne police spokesman Officer Daniel Nerzig told reporters outside the mall, “At this time we have a person of interest that we are seeking. However, we do not have all the details as to the why and how. All we know at this point is that there was some sort of altercation.”

Nerzig said the person who was shot has not been “as forthcoming with information as we would like him to be” and officers were reviewing surveillance video from inside the mall to determine what happened.

Several witnesses said an adult suspect fled the scene immediately after the incident.

Police do not believe Friday’s shooting is connected to one in July 8 at the mall. In that shooting, a man also was shot in the leg. Later, a 27-year-old man was charged with battery with a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness in that shooting.

The city of about 265,000 residents is about 120 miles (190 kilometers) northeast of Indianapolis.

Related: Man injured after shooting at Fort Wayne Mall

Glenbrook Square mall will remain closed for the remainder of Friday and reopen at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Nerzig said Fort Wayne police have been in contact with mall management since the July shooting working with them to try to get more officers working security in the mall during its peak hours.

“Clearly I think we’re still stuck in this era where the only way to settle things is to shoot at each other,” he said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1201, the Greater Fort Wayne Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867, or the P3 Tips app.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.