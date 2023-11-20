Indiana family seeks help to find handmade nativity set mistakenly donated

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For one southwestern Indiana family, a homemade nativity scene has been part of their holiday celebrations for decades.

Now they need help to bring it back home.

Allen Fischer posted about the item on Facebook.

Fischer says his wife accidentally included the nativity set in a donation to the Goodwill store in Boonville, about 20 miles east of Evansville.

She made the donation about one month ago.

Fischer says his wife made the 6-inch figurines, and he made the barn out of 1/8″ plywood and sassafras limbs.

It was part of their first Christmas together 46 years ago.

Fischer posted on social media that he has reached out to the store in hopes of finding the set.

He’s also hoping someone may see the photos and help return it.