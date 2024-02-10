Indiana Grown: This Old Farm

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week, Matthew Sims with This Old Farm Meats and Processing joins News 8 at Daybreak.

Sims first shares with News 8 how he wants to see Indianapolis farmers succeed, so they help farmers process live lambs, meat lambs, and breeding stock.

“It’s a company that really I think is the foundation of why America is great. We work with local farmers to get their livestock processed so that they can take that meat and get it right to the table where people can enjoy it,” explained Sims.

According to its website, “This Old Farm’s mission is to support the family farm and emerging meat brands by providing education, marketing support, and meat processing or co-packing services.”

Sims says the farm can also provide packaging that is unique to local businesses. “We are a USDA-certified facility. We are completely traceable, so the farmer knows that their customer gets the meat that they’ve worked so hard to raise.”

People can also purchase products directly from the This Old Farm website or their store.

“We have two butcher shops, so if you say, ‘I want to have some fresh meat to prepare a meal for my family,’ you can walk in and have that iconic epic butcher (saying), ‘Hey, this would be good for your family,” Sims said. “We believe in putting healthy food on the table all of us need to eat and take care of ourselves. So, to know where your food is coming from what is put into your food, and that it is processed with great care and detail is very important.”

This Old Farm’s meat packing facility is open to the public from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. It’s also open 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday.

Follow This Old Farm on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, and enjoy the video above to learn more.