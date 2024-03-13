Indiana man pleads guilty to shooting that badly wounded Omaha police officer
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man from Gary, Indiana, could face up to 100 years in prison after pleading guilty to a shooting that badly wounded an Omaha police officer.
Kenya Jenkins, 24, pleaded guilty Tuesday to first-degree assault of an officer and use of a firearm to commit a felony. In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutors dismissed three other charges, the Omaha World-Herald reported.
The shooting happened in March 2021 after Jenkins was detained by a loss prevention officer at Westroads Mall who accused him of shoplifting a pack of T-shirts. Officer Jeffrey Wittstruck responded and was trying to put Jenkins in handcuffs when a struggle began.
During the struggle, Jenkins pulled out a gun and shot Wittstruck four times, hitting the officer in the face and neck.
Jenkins fled in a stolen BMW, leading officers on a chase that reached 140 mph (225 kph) that ended in Lincoln, Nebraska.
His sentencing is scheduled for May 15.