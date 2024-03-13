Indiana man pleads guilty to shooting that badly wounded Omaha police officer

Kenya Jenkins, of Gary, Indiana, could face up to 100 years in prison after pleading guilty to shooting an Omaha police officer the face and neck during a struggle. (Provided Photo/Omaha PD)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man from Gary, Indiana, could face up to 100 years in prison after pleading guilty to a shooting that badly wounded an Omaha police officer.

Kenya Jenkins, 24, pleaded guilty Tuesday to first-degree assault of an officer and use of a firearm to commit a felony. In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutors dismissed three other charges, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

The shooting happened in March 2021 after Jenkins was detained by a loss prevention officer at Westroads Mall who accused him of shoplifting a pack of T-shirts. Officer Jeffrey Wittstruck responded and was trying to put Jenkins in handcuffs when a struggle began.

During the struggle, Jenkins pulled out a gun and shot Wittstruck four times, hitting the officer in the face and neck.

Jenkins fled in a stolen BMW, leading officers on a chase that reached 140 mph (225 kph) that ended in Lincoln, Nebraska.

His sentencing is scheduled for May 15.