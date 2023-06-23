Indiana officials break ground on new police post, lab in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana officials gathered Friday afternoon to break ground on a new state police post and forensic laboratory in Evansville.

The groundbreaking happened at the current Evansville post, 19411 U.S. 41. That’s south of the I-64 interchange north of Evansville.

Gov. Eric Holcomb and Doug Carter, the state police superintendent, attended the event.

Sgt. Todd Ringle, a state police spokesman, says the new facility should open next year. Ringle could not immediately provide information late Friday afternoon on the cost or size of the Evansville facility.

The Evansville post is one of at least three being updated.

Ringle and Chicago-headquartered Pepper Construction report a new state police post and lab, containing 40,000 square feet, recently opened in Fort Wayne, and new state police post and lab is nearly completed at the Lowell Post in northwest Indiana.