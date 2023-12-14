Indiana police arrest animal control supervisor on theft, drug charges

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police have arrested the former supervisor at Warrick County Animal Control in Boonville.

Danielle A. Barnes, 55, of Chandler, is facing preliminary charges of theft and drug possession, according to a state police news release. Online court records did not show a case for Barnes on Wednesday night.

Police began an investigation into Barnes after getting information of misappropriated funds from Warrick County Animal Control. The government-operated facility in southwest Indiana provides pet adoptions and rescues.

Upon receiving information from the county prosecutor’s office, police got a warrant and went to Barnes’ home. They found 25 vials of a vaccine used to protect kittens from highly contagious and life-threatening viruses that can cause fever, coughing, and the buildup of mucus in the nose and throat.

Indiana State Police says it has not yet completed its investigation.

Barnes was being held on a bond, the release said.

Sitting along the Ohio River, Warrick County has about 63,900 residents. It’s east of Evansville and north of Owensboro, Kentucky.

Photo below provided by Indiana State Police.