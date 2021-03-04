Indiana News

Indiana probes deaths of numerous ducks, geese in lake

A Canada goose and its goslings swim down the River Thames at Mortlake early in the morning on June 23, 2020, in London. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
by: Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — Indiana’s wildlife and environmental agencies are investigating the deaths of numerous ducks, geese and other waterfowl recently found dead around a northwestern Indiana lake.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources began receiving reports in mid-February of dead or dying waterfowl around the northern portion of Wolf Lake in Hammond.

The agency has received calls as recently as Wednesday about dead Canada geese, mallards, coots and other waterfowl.

Natural Resources and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management are investigating the birds’ deaths. A federal labs is performing tests to determine if they suffered any diseases or had chemicals in their system.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

MORE STORIES

US demands Myanmar release detained journalists, protesters

National /

Texas Gov. Abbott stalled federal offer to test migrants then blamed them for spreading Covid

Coronavirus /

Greenwood moves forward on $83M redevelopment project

Inside INdiana Business /

Gradual warmup ahead

Weather Blog /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.