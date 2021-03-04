Indiana probes deaths of numerous ducks, geese in lake

A Canada goose and its goslings swim down the River Thames at Mortlake early in the morning on June 23, 2020, in London. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — Indiana’s wildlife and environmental agencies are investigating the deaths of numerous ducks, geese and other waterfowl recently found dead around a northwestern Indiana lake.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources began receiving reports in mid-February of dead or dying waterfowl around the northern portion of Wolf Lake in Hammond.

The agency has received calls as recently as Wednesday about dead Canada geese, mallards, coots and other waterfowl.

Natural Resources and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management are investigating the birds’ deaths. A federal labs is performing tests to determine if they suffered any diseases or had chemicals in their system.