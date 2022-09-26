Indiana News

ISP: Trooper’s car side swiped by tanker truck on I-65

JASPER COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Police are investigating a crash after a truck hit the back of a state trooper’s car.

According to a release, the crash happened Monday morning around 5 a.m. on I-65 northbound near the 224.2 mile-marker. Police say they were assisting a towing company with the removal of a semi that had been involved in a crash earlier that day. While they were providing assistance, police say Trooper Jordin Bilthuis’ car was side swiped by a tanker truck.

Police say Bilthuis was sitting in her car with her seatbelt buckled when the crash happened. Bilthuis was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say she’s expected to make a full recovery.

Investigators say the driver of the truck, Jonathan W. Hanley, 33, from Remington, IN, was cited for not yielding to a stationary emergency. After further investigation, police say they found several violations on the truck. They say the truck was operated by Hydro EXC Inc. in Griffith, IN.