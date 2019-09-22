IU Bloomington alerts students of possible gunman on campus overnight

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Bloomington police are urging Indiana University Bloomington students to “stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity” after a person was reportedly seen on campus with a gun.

According to the school, a person with a gun was reported near East 18th Street and North Lincoln Street around 2 a.m.

An alert tweet was issued urging people to take shelter and lock their doors.

IU Bloomington Alert! A subject with a gun has been reported near 18th & Lincoln Take safe shelter. Lock door. Follow official instructions. — Indiana University Bloomington (@IUBloomington) September 22, 2019

Bloomington police and Indiana University police are investigating the incident.

The school said around 3:30 a.m. that no suspect was located. Police remained in the area overnight.