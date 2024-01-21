Juvenile injured in shooting in residential area in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A juvenile male was shot and injured late Saturday afternoon, the Fort Wayne Police Department says.

The juvenile was last said to be in nonlife-threatening condition.

Fort Wayne officers were called to the 2900 block of Lillie Street around 4:35 p.m. on a report of a person shot. That’s in a residential area toward the southeast side of the city.

Officers had learned before arriving that a male was running around in the street yelling that he’d been shot.

When they arrived, they found the boy suffering a gunshot wound, and rendered him aid while waiting for emergency services.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment for his injuries.

Investigators say they were working to gather information on possible suspects.

This shooting adds another instance in Fort Wayne where a juvenile was shot. On Jan. 12 – 13, two teenage boys were killed in separate shootings in the city. Officers were gathering information on suspects in those two shootings, as well.