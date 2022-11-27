Indiana News

Lafayette police investigating man found shot dead in alley

LAYFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — The Lafayette police say their department is investigating the murder of a man who was found shot and killed lying in an alley Friday afternoon.

At 2:14 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a call of a deceased male lying in the alley near 60 Green Street. When police arrived the male appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound, according to a media release sent Sunday.

The name of the man has not been released and is pending a positive ID by the Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office.

This is still an ongoing investigation and no arrests have been made at this time.

Police say that it is believed to be a targeted attack.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200 or the WeTip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME.