Lottery tickets worth $50k purchased in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Powerball and Double Play lottery tickets worth $50,000 were purchased in Fort Wayne Indiana. Hoosier lottery recommends for players to check their tickets.

Any Hoosier Lottery Powerball or Double Play tickets should be checked carefully as on Wednesday night one Powerball entry matched 4 out of the 5 numbers in the drawing along with a Double Play drawing.

The Powerball ticket was purchased at the Sparky Mart at 11310 Old Decatur Road in Fort Wayne, and the Double Play ticket was purchased at Circle K at 6401 W. 10th Street in Indianapolis.

Players can check their tickets with the free Hoosier Lottery app by downloading here.

The winning numbers for Wednesday are:

Powerball (Powerball of 1): 9 – 14 – 20 – 23 – 63

Double Play (Powerball of 10): 1 – 12 -30 – 50 – 55

The ticket holders should ensure that their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial adviser and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 800-955-6886 for specific instructions.

Indiana had the very first Powerball jackpot winner in 1992 and leads the nation in Powerball jackpot wins with 39.

Problem Gambling Helpline: 800-994-8448.