Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Man dies after being pinned by vehicle near Kentland

by: Daja Stowe
Posted: / Updated:

NEWTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A 59-year-old man died Friday after being pinned to the ground by his van about two miles northeast of Kentland.

Deputies say just after 4 p.m., police received a report of a single-vehicle accident involving a fatality in the area of County Road 1300 South and County Road 150 West.

Investigators say Richard Williams exited his van to secure a gate on his property. Williams’ vehicle had a gear malfunction and began rolling backward.

According to a release Saturday, Williams went to the back of the van to stop it from rolling into the road.

Medics arrived and pronounced Williams dead at the scene.

Newton County 911, Newton County EMS, Newton County Coroner, Kentland Fire, Indiana State Police and CR Repair assisted with the accident.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Putin says Russia will station tactical nukes in Belarus
News /
Protests erupt in NYC — not for Trump but for ‘The Joker’
National News /
Emil Bocek, last Czech RAF pilot during WWII, dies at 100
National News /
Officials: 2 dead, 5 missing in chocolate factory explosion
National News /