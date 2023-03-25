Man dies after being pinned by vehicle near Kentland

NEWTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A 59-year-old man died Friday after being pinned to the ground by his van about two miles northeast of Kentland.

Deputies say just after 4 p.m., police received a report of a single-vehicle accident involving a fatality in the area of County Road 1300 South and County Road 150 West.

Investigators say Richard Williams exited his van to secure a gate on his property. Williams’ vehicle had a gear malfunction and began rolling backward.

According to a release Saturday, Williams went to the back of the van to stop it from rolling into the road.

Medics arrived and pronounced Williams dead at the scene.

Newton County 911, Newton County EMS, Newton County Coroner, Kentland Fire, Indiana State Police and CR Repair assisted with the accident.