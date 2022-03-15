Indiana News

Man with Indiana ties sentenced to 30 years in prison on murder, racketeering charges

MISSION, Texas (WISH) — A man arrested in 2019 on warrants issued out of Indiana and Texas on Monday was sentenced to 30 years in prison, the Federal Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday.

The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Indiana issued an arrest warrant for Juan Alberto Mendez in September 2015 after charging him with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute Schedule 1 substance (heroin), Schedule II substance (cocaine), Schedule 1 substance (marijuana) and forfeiture.

On May 11, 2018, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas issued another warrant for Mendez’s arrest, charging him with conspiracy to participate in racketeering activity, attempted murder in aid of racketeering, murder in aid of racketeering and kidnapping resulting in death.

Mendez, 49, was arrested in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, on Aug. 1, 2019. He was deported to the United States the next day.

On Monday, Mendez and four others acknowledged their roles in the Tri City Bombers gang.

U.S. District Judge Sim Lake found that Mendez was a drug distributor for the Gulf Cartel and hired TCB members to kill people on two occasions. A man was kidnapped and murdered in McAllen, Texas, and a woman was shot six times in Mission, Texas, but survived.