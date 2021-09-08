Indiana News

Northwest Indiana high school placed on lockdown due to threat of active shooter

SCHEREVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A high school in northwest Indiana was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning following a report of an active shooter.

St. John Police Department say they received a call about an active shooter at Lake Central High School shortly before 11 a.m. The school is about 10 miles southwest of Gary.

No injuries were reported and everyone is safe, according to police.

Lake Central School Corporation Superintendent Larry Verraco said in a phone messages to families that was shared on Twitter that two students were taken in for questioning and no shots were fired.

Police say the scene is still active and officers are doing a secondary sweep of the entire school campus as a precaution.