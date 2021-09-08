Indiana News

Northwest Indiana high school placed on lockdown due to threat of active shooter

(WISH file photo)
by: Josh Doering
Posted: / Updated:

SCHEREVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A high school in northwest Indiana was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning following a report of an active shooter.

St. John Police Department say they received a call about an active shooter at Lake Central High School shortly before 11 a.m. The school is about 10 miles southwest of Gary.

No injuries were reported and everyone is safe, according to police.

Lake Central School Corporation Superintendent Larry Verraco said in a phone messages to families that was shared on Twitter that two students were taken in for questioning and no shots were fired.

Police say the scene is still active and officers are doing a secondary sweep of the entire school campus as a precaution.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Biden administration tells ex-Trump officials to resign or be dismissed

Politics /

2021 Love Thy Neighborhood People’s Choice Award Winner talks S.H.E event, next move

News /

Why does it hurt so much when I hit my funny bone?

Indy Style /

SIMBA Chain plans growth after $25M round

Inside INdiana Business /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.
Pixel Image