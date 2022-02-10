Indiana News

Officials: Avian flu strain at Indiana farm hasn’t spread

PETALUMA, CA - NOVEMBER 21: Broad Breasted White turkeys stand in their enclosure at Tara Firma Farms on November 21, 2017 in Petaluma, California. An estimated forty six million turkeys are cooked and eaten during Thanksgiving meals in the United States. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
by: Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State officials say a strain of avian flu that can cause high mortality rates among birds confirmed at a commercial turkey farm in southern Indiana has not spread to neighboring farms.

The Indiana State Board of Animal Health said Thursday that poultry farms with a 10-kilometer control area around the infected Dubois County farm have completed an initial round of surveillance testing for highly pathogenic avian influenza, and all of the tests were negative.

It says testing of the control-area farms will continue on a weekly basis. The 18 commercial poultry flocks within the control area are under quarantine until further notice.

