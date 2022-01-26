Indiana News

Ohio man arrested for attempting to defraud Clarksville credit union

Kenneth Burgess was arrested on Jan. 25, 2022. (Provided Photo/ISP)
by: Josh Doering
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A 58-year-old man was arrested Tuesday morning after attempting to defraud a Clarksville credit union of $20,000.

Indiana State Police say they were contacted Monday about possible fraud involving a man who recently joined One Vision Credit Union.

Investigators determined Kenneth Burgess, of Columbus, Ohio, had applied for a signature loan with a fake name and fake identification documents.

Burgess returned to the credit union Tuesday, where he was taken into custody.

He is charged with three counts of forgery, two counts of defrauding a financial institution and identity theft.

Any business that may have been defrauded by Burgess should contact detective Bill Wibbels by calling 812-248-4374 and selecting option five.

