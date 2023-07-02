Police investigating the death of Elkhart man

ELKHART, Ind. (WISH) — Elkhart Police Department say they are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead Sunday morning.

Investigators have not shared the name or age of the man.

Around 4 a.m., officers with the Elkhart Police Department were sent to the 800 block of Harrison Street on a report of gunfire. Elkhart is in northern Indiana, 30 minutes east of South Bend.

When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not shared information on any suspects, and ask anyone with information on the incident to call the department’s homicide unit at 574-295-2825.

News 8’s Jay Adkins contributed to this story.