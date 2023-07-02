Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Police investigating the death of Elkhart man

by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

ELKHART, Ind. (WISH) — Elkhart Police Department say they are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead Sunday morning.

Investigators have not shared the name or age of the man.

Around 4 a.m., officers with the Elkhart Police Department were sent to the 800 block of Harrison Street on a report of gunfire. Elkhart is in northern Indiana, 30 minutes east of South Bend.

When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not shared information on any suspects, and ask anyone with information on the incident to call the department’s homicide unit at 574-295-2825.

News 8’s Jay Adkins contributed to this story.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

LGBTQ dads advocate for adoption...
Local News /
Friends and family gather for...
National News /
Russia launches the first drone...
International News /
Israel’s air force attacks Syria...
International News /
Citizens Energy Group issues raw...
Local News /
Trump’s South Carolina rally attracted...
National News /
Thousands of hotel workers in...
National News /
The Biden administration guaranteed attorney...
National News /