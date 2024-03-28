Question from GOP Governor’s Debate: Should Indiana stop observing daylight saving time?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Five Republican candidates hoping for the job of Indiana governor debated live for 90 minutes Wednesday night from the historic Madam Walker Legacy Center on WISH-TV.

The five invited candidates were Mike Braun, Brad Chambers, Suzanne Crouch, Eric Doden, and Curtis Hill.

News 8 asked the candidates: Should Indiana stop observing daylight saving time?

Hill says he likes the system Indiana had before former Gov. Mitch Daniels messed with it. He would choose Eastern time.

Chambers says the agricultural community is the most affected. He’d have to listen to people and decide later.

Crouch and Doden say the issue may be one the General Assembly should take up. Crouch says she doesn’t like the back-and-forth time changes, and Doden says he doesn’t “have a dog in that hunt.”

Braun says he’d be more apt to get rid of changing clocks in the spring and fall.