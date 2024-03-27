Live blog: ‘All INdiana Politics Special: The GOP Governor’s Debate’

The stage is set March 27, 2024, for the “All INdiana Politics Special: The GOP Governor’s Debate” from the Madam Walker Legacy Center in downtown Indianapolis. (WISH Photo/Katie Cox)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Five Republican candidates seeking a bid to run governor debated live Wednesday night on WISH-TV.

The 90-minute “All INdiana Politics Special: The GOP Governor’s Debate” was from the Historic Madam Walker Legacy Center in downtown Indianapolis. The five invited candidates were Mike Braun, Brad Chambers, Suzanne Crouch, Eric Doden, and Curtis Hill.

Should Indiana fully eliminate the state income tax?

Crouch was the only candidate who believes the state income tax should be eliminated.

“I’m the only one on this stage that has the political courage to eliminate the tax,” Crouch said. “It’s not going to happen overnight. It has to be phased in.”

Crouch says government will have to cut back its spending to do it, however.

Hill says $8 billion is collected in state income tax, and axing the tax is impractical unless a plan exists. Chambers says lower taxes should be sought with a plan, but Indiana already draws attention for development without eliminating taxes. Doden says state lawmakers are studying the idea of changing taxes, and he would cap property taxes for people on fixed incomes and seek a way to lower taxes. Braun says Crouch would not be “axing the tax” since she says it would be gradual; he says he has experience that the state needs to evaluate its agencies to cut spending and reduce taxes.

Should the state help cities and counties fight crime? Should the state play a bigger role in prosecuting criminals?

Chambers noted concerns about people being released from incarceration to repeat crimes, something he believes needs to be address. He also criticized Braun, as a U.S. senator, for doing nothing to stop immigration on the U.S. border.

Crouch said says State Police should provide assistance to cities, towns and counties that need it. Also, she says much of Indiana’s crime is coming from the U.S. southern border, so she’s support sending Indiana National Guard personnel there. She would not allow sanctuary cities in Indiana.

Doden says police should enforce the rule of law, and the government will have to help recruit police and keep people safe.

Braun says he’s been endorsed by an Indiana state troopers’ group. Pay and benefits is where it’s where it should be for state police troopers, but now the pay and benefits for other police officers’ jobs need to be addressed.

Hill, Indiana’s former attorney general who called himself a career prosecutor, says he’s the only GOP candidate on the stage who’s fought crime.

What should the state do about illegal immigration?

Crouch says much of Indiana’s crime is coming from the U.S. southern border, so she’s support sending Indiana National Guard personnel there. She also expressed concerns about China buying land in Indiana.

Doden says he’d send Indiana National Guard personnel to the southern border, and stop the flow from drug cartels. He also says more should be done to help Hoosiers with drug addiction.

Braun says the U.S. Senate has been unable to advance any immigration legislation. Yet, he says, none of the GOP candidates are putting out plans to address immigration.

Hill says the Indiana National Guard should be used on the southern border, but, in Indiana, the state should provide no places to work or services for immigrants.

Chambers says the border question is affecting Hoosiers. He’d send Indiana National Guard to the border. He says Indiana has to address the loss of jobs for Hoosiers to immigrants.

How should the governor protect religious freedoms for all Hoosiers, not just Christians?

Doden says people should have the right to worship as they see fit.

Braun says voters should look at the candidates’ records on how they handle religion issues, not what they say on the stage. Faith, family and community are his priorities.

Hill calls religious freedom a basic freedom, and it’s important to not give any credence to people who are “anti-freedom and anti-religious.”

Chambers says the state government needs to stand up and support our Jewish friends in Indiana.

Crouch says Hoosiers and Americans should have the ability to life their lives without government interference, and religious freedom is a basic part of that.

How should the governor explain to parents of third graders why their children are held back under a new state law?

Braun says K-12 education is half of the state’s budget. If Hoosiers can’t get their kids to read better than 10 years ago, something needs to be done. He wants something completely different, and comprehensively go through the system to find the solution. It has to start with teaching kids basic skill sets so that they leave high school with more than Indiana is giving them.

Hill, whose says his wife is an English teacher, all children need individual plans. Reading, writing and arithmetic are important, but civics education should also be included.

Chambers says Indiana’s educational system is “backwards-looking” and leave children with literacy challenges. He says sixth graders are struggling on their standardized exam. Private education needs to be considered as an alternatives.

Crouch says reading by the third grade is necessary to be successful, and parents need to have more control over what their children learn. That means more money into classrooms.

Doden says he has a plan for a constitutional obligation to education Hoosier children, supporting choice, voucher and teacher investment. Teachers also would not pay income or property taxes under his plan. He’d also wants to address early education.