Registered sex offender wanted after fleeing arrest in Grant County

GAS CITY, Ind. (WISH) — A registered sex offender is on the loose after he fled from Grant County deputies Wednesday afternoon while they attempted to serve him an arrest warrant.

According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, at 2:14 p.m., deputies attempted to serve an arrest warrant in the 500 block of East South G Street.

Officals say the suspect fled on foot and he is believed to be hiding in the Marion, Gas City area.

The suspect, 35-year-old Brayton Mathew Tedder, was described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and 125 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. He has extensive tattoos, including his neck.

Tedder is a registered sex offender and has multiple pending charges.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tedder should contact Grant County Central Dispatch at 765-668-8168 or Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 765-662-8477.