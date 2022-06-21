Indiana News

Seymour police investigating after man’s body found in creek

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Seymour are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a creek.

Investigators found the man’s body Friday afternoon in a small creek on the east side of the Bukart Boulevard Bridge between East 4th Street and East Tipton Street, according to Seymour police Lt. C.J. Foster.

It appeared that the individual “had been there several days,” Foster said in a statement Monday.

The body was removed from the creek and taken to a morgue at Schneck Medical Center. An autopsy will determine how and why the man died.

The man’s name is being withheld until family members have been notified.