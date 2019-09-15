Shakamak High School community mourns loss of classmate killed in crash

JASONVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — It was a somber day Friday for the Shakamak High School community as they mourned the loss of 16-year-old Kaylee Moore.

Meanwhile, they are rallying around 16-year-old Jade-Lyn Brassie and 15-year-old Ever Green.

“First off our day started with some of our students trying to support the school and the staff by a student-led prayer circle,” said Brenton Anderson, Shakamak High School’s principal.

Anderson said most of the student body participated in the emotional prayer circle for the three teens.

According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Brassie was driving a SUV when she lost control and hit a tree.

Some people had already visited the scene of the crash and left messages of comfort.

Messages were also found on the students’ lockers.

“It was a very touching and emotional time,” Anderson said.

In the wake of the loss, Anderson said they’ve received great support from the community.

“We’ve had counselors from other schools and other local organizations that have come in and provided service. And we’ve also had great support from our ministerial alliance,” he said.

That support will start them on a long journey of healing.

“It’s gonna take days and weeks and months. We will never totally heal, but through time hopefully we can all get through it,” said Anderson.

Jade-Lyn Brassie and Ever Green are both listed to be in stable condition at this time.

Funeral arrangements for Kaylee Moore are expected to be announced in the coming days.