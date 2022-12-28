Indiana News

Sheriff: Parke Co. inmate tried to choke jail officer during attack

A prisoner's hands inside a punishment cell wing at the Louisiana State Penitentiary. (Photo by Giles Clarke/Getty Images)

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — An inmate at the Parke County Jail in western Indiana faces felony charges after being accused of attacking a jail officer earlier this month.

Michael Rozsa, 60, of Rockville, is charged with battery of a public safety officer and escape while causing bodily injury to another person.

During a routine check of inmates on Dec. 17, Rozsa “struck and attempted to choke” the officer and then held the officer in his cell, the Parke County Sheriff’s Office said in a web post.

The officer subdued Rosza after a physical altercation and escaped the jail cell, the sheriff’s office says.

The incident was reviewed by sheriff’s deputies, who passed the case on to Parke County Prosecutor Steve Cvengros. Charges in the case were filed Thursday.

Online court records show Rozsa faces misdemeanor charges in two unrelated cases from October: drunk driving and intentionally abusing the 911 service.