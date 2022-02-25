Indiana News

Silver Alert canceled for Knox man

UPDATE: The Silver Alert for Victor Greene has been canceled, Indiana State Police said Friday afternoon.

KNOX, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Knox man.

The Knox Police Department is searching for 66-year-old Victor Greene.

Green was last seen Thursday at noon.

Greene is 6’2″ and 220 pounds with red hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, dark blue sweatpants and a hat. Indiana State Police say he was using a wheelchair.

If you know where he is, call 911 or the Knox Police Department at 574-772-3771.