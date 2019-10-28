Silver Alert issued for 6-year-old girl

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WISH) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a six-year-old girl believed to be in extreme danger.

The New Haven Police Department is searching for Leila Veney.

She was last seen Sunday around 8:30 p.m.

Leila is four feet tall and 50 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police say she was wearing a pink jacket, a purple unicorn shirt, black tiger print leggings and black boots when she was last seen.

She is believed to be with 34-year-old Leon Veney. He is driving a black 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee with a New Jersey license plate. The plate number is C82LRH.

Police say he is 6’9″ and 245 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.