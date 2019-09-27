Silver Alert canceled for 75-year-old Goshen woman

UPDATE: Police around 8 p.m. Friday canceled the Silver Alert issued for Pricilla Douglas.

GOSHEN, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 75-year-old woman last seen Friday morning.

Police describe Pricilla Douglas, 75, as 5-feet-6 and 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, driving a maroon 2011 Ford Fiesta with Indiana license plate No. D455BV.

Douglas was last seen in Goshen, Indiana, which is 160 miles north of Indianapolis, and is believed to be in extreme danger or to require medical assistance.

Anyone with information about Douglas’s location is asked to call the Goshen Police Department at 574-533-4151 or dial 911.