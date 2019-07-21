Silver Alert issued for missing Cicero man

CICERO, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 31-year-old man who went missing out of Cicero.

The Cicero Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding Jimeric Jon Henson. Henson also goes by the name James.

Henson is described as 5-feet 4-inches tall and he weighs 95 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes with black glasses. He was last seen wearing a tan t-shirt, blue jean shorts, long black socks and black shoes with red accents.

Henson was last seen July 20 around 6 p.m. Authorities say he is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Henson’s whereabouts you are asked to call the Cicero Police Department at 317-773-1282.