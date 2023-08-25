Search
Southern Indiana egg farmer announces Republican bid for U.S. Senate

Southern Indiana egg farmer John Rust wants to be the next U.S. Senator from Indiana. (Provided Photo/Rust 2024)
by: Ashley Fowler
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A southern Indiana egg farmer wants to be the next U.S. Senator from Indiana.

Republican John Rust, of Seymour, officially announced his Senate bid this week. Rust is the chairman of Rose Acre Farms, one of the largest egg producers in the country.

He describes himself as a “Christian, capitalist, conservative gay man.”

In his campaign launch video, Rust speaks about the U.S. economy, immigration, and transgender youth in schools.

Rust is the second Republican to formally announce a bid for Senate. He joins U.S. Rep Jim Banks in the race to replace Sen. Mike Braun, who’s running for governor of Indiana in 2024. Banks has already received the endorsement of the Indiana Republican Party and former President Donald Trump.

Indianapolis City-County Council member Keith Potts and retired lobbyist Marc Carmichael are running as Democrats.

