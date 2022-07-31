Indiana News

State police conducting investigation after body found in pond

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Saturday afternoon, Indiana State Troopers and officers from the Washington County Sheriff’s Department found a dead man located at the edge of a private pond at the 11000 block of Haleysburg Road in northern Washington County, according to police.

The man found dead has been identified as 32-year-old Jesse J. Acton, from Jackson County, Indiana.

As part of the investigation, ISP divers searched the pond for any items potentially related to the case.

A resident initially reported finding the body Saturday around 12:30 p.m., beginning a death investigation. The Washington County Coroner’s Office has not yet determined a cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing. This story will be updated as more information is gathered.