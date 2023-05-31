State Rep. Jim Lucas arrested for drunk driving after crash near Seymour

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police arrested State Rep. Jim Lucas for drunk driving and leaving the scene of an accident early Wednesday morning in Jackson County.

Rep. Lucas (R – District 69) crashed his vehicle on I-65 just north of Seymour at around 12 a.m., ISP Public Information Officer Sgt. Stephen Wheeles confirmed to News 8.

Lucas drove away from the scene of the crash and Seymour police found his vehicle a short time later at a different location, Wheeles says.

Officers found Lucas nearby and arrested him for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident.

Lucas was booked into the Jackson County Jail shortly before 4 a.m., according to online jail records accessed by News 8.

Bond for the state representative was set at $705. As of 8 a.m., he had not bonded out, jail officials say.

Formal charges have not yet been filed.

Lucas represents House District 69, which includes portions of Bartholomew, Jackson, Washington, and Scott Counties. He was first elected in 2012 and previously served on the Seymour City Council.

News 8 has reached out to the Indiana Republican Party and Lucas’ office for comment.