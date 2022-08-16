Indiana News

Teen charged in death of northern Indiana girl moving closer to trial

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A teenage boy accused of killing a 6-year-old northern Indiana girl is moving closer to a possible trial after a judge declined to dismiss charges in the case and doctors found him competent to stand trial.

A St. Joseph County judge denied a motion Friday to dismiss the murder and child molestation charges the 15-year-old suspect faces in Grace Ross’ March 2021 slaying.

The judge also ruled that the case should continue in adult court.

The South Bend Tribune reports that the teen now appears headed for a possible bench trial as doctors who evaluated the youth recently declared him fit to stand trial.