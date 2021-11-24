Wabash County deputy serving warrant shoots 51-year-old carrying airsoft gun

WABASH, Ind. (WISH) – An investigation is underway after a deputy shot and injured a 51-year-old man, according to the Indiana State Police.
News release
“Wabash – Detectives from the Indiana State Police are conducting an ongoing investigation into a police officer-involved shooting, in which a 51-year-old man suffered at least one gunshot wound.
“The ongoing investigation has revealed that officers from the Wabash Police Department and the Wabash County Sheriff’s Department were serving a search warrant, as part of a narcotics investigation, on 309 West Maple Street, Apt. 3, Wabash, IN. Officers repeatedly announced their presence and that they were there to serve a search warrant.
“There was no answer at the door. Officers then breached the front door. Before making entry into the residence, officers purportedly observed a 51-year-old man holding what appeared to be a handgun. Officers gave multiple commands for the man to drop the gun. He failed to comply. A deputy with the Wabash County Sherriff’s Department fired multiple shots from his department-issued handgun, striking the 51-year-old man at least once.
“The 51-year-old man was transported to a Ft Wayne hospital. He is currently in stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery.
“Further investigation revealed that the gun that the 51-year-old man was holding was a realistic replica airsoft handgun. There was no orange tip, and the muzzle has the same diameter and shape as a real handgun.
“This is an ongoing investigation. No further information will be released at this time.”Indiana State Police news release issued about 3:30 p.m. Nov. 24, 2021