Indiana News

Wabash County deputy serving warrant shoots 51-year-old carrying airsoft gun

WABASH, Ind. (WISH) – An investigation is underway after a deputy shot and injured a 51-year-old man, according to the Indiana State Police.

ISP said that around 8:30 p.m., deputies from the Wabash County Sheriff’s Department attempted to serve a search warrant at an apartment in the 300 block of West Maple Street in Wabash, Indiana.

Police said that after making entry into the apartment, a deputy reportedly spotted a 51-year-old man with what appeared to be a handgun. State police identified the gun as “a realistic replica airsoft handgun” that had no orange tip. Airsoft guns shoot nonmetallic spherical projectiles. In the United States, federal law states that airsoft guns are not firearms and are legal for all ages.

A deputy fired at least one shot, hitting and injuring the man, according to state police.

The 51-year-old was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital. He was stable and expected to survive his injuries.

Members from both the Wabash Police Department and Wabash County Sheriff’s Department assisted with the search warrant.

News release