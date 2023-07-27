WATCH: Indiana crop dusting plane barely misses semi truck

HANNA, Ind. (WISH) — A crop dusting plane barely missed hitting a semi-truck in Hanna, which is in LaPorte County, on Tuesday.

On July 25, Clifton Howard captured a video that shows just how close the plane got.

Since 2013, there have been at least 600 accidents involving crop dusting aircrafts in the United States, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

The last fatal crop dusting accident in Indiana happened in 2018 in Shelby County.