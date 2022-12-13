Indiana News

Police arrest Richmond man for attempted murder after Monday standoff

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — An hourslong police standoff Monday in Wayne County ended with a Richmond man in custody for attempted murder, police said.

Just after 2:45 p.m., Wayne County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a report of a possible shooting at home in the 6100 block of Arba Pike in Richmond. That’s a rural area east of State Road 27, about six miles northeast of the I-70 interchange.

Dispatchers told the deputies that a woman had called 911 to say her boyfriend had shot at her multiple times, hitting her at least once. She told dispatchers she was hiding in an outbuilding near the residence, the sheriff’s office said in a statement Tuesday.

A patrol deputy who was already in the area went to the house and made contact with the man, identified as 58-year-old Anthony Alexander.

Alexander initially followed the deputy’s commands but then turned and ran inside the house, until, the sheriff’s office says.

Additional officers arrived at the scene and surrounded the residence.

When Alexander, who police believed had at least one gun, continued to refuse police commands, deputies called for the Richmond Police Department SWAT team.

The sheriff’s office says SWAT team members tried to talk with Alexander and made contact with him several times, but he still refused to cooperate.

“After several hours of failed negotiations through the phone and a loudspeaker, the Richmond SWAT team was able to safely take Alexander into custody after officers used less-lethal methods,” the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office did not say what the “less-lethal methods” entailed.

Investigators did not say what led Alexander to shoot at his girlfriend or provide a possible motive.

Alexander was evaluated at Reid Health in Richmond and then transported to the Wayne County Jail on the following preliminary charges:

Attempted murder

Strangulation

Intimidation

Criminal recklessness

Domestic battery with a deadly weapon

The female victim was taken to Reid Health, where she was said to be in stable condition.

“The circumstances of the incident are unfortunate. I am however thankful for the safe outcome. All of the agencies that responded to the scene, and the dispatchers who were a microphone away, did a fantastic job. Wayne County is fortunate to have such dedicated individuals keeping our communities safe,” Sheriff Randy Retter said.

The investigation was ongoing and the sheriff’s office says other charges may be sought.

Online court records show Alexander has prior convictions for drunk driving, misdemeanor battery, and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.