Woman killed in Crawford County crash

ECKERTY, Ind. (WISH) — A two-vehicle crash in Crawford County Thursday left a woman dead, state police said.
The crash happened in the 5700 block of State Road 64 — that’s in Eckerty.
A blue 2003 Buick, driven by Mildred Mitchell, 68, of St. Croix, was eastbound on the roadway when it crossed the center line for an unknown reason. The Buick hit a westbound silver 2012 Peterbilt, driven by Clint Peay, 40, of St. Meinrad.
Both vehicles came to a rest at the edge of the roadway, a few feet away from the initial crash.
Mitchel was pronounced dead at the scene. Peay was uninjured, police said.